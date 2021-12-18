 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2021 PNC Championship

The second and final round of the 2021 PNC Championship tees off at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Charlie Woods plays a shot on the second hole as Tiger Woods looks on during round one of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The biggest silly season event of the golf season is halfway over, with Stewart Cink and his son Regan leading at -13 after shooting an opening round 59 in the scramble format on Saturday.

But with all due respect to the Cink’s, the ratings for this event are because of Tiger and Charlie Woods, who check in at -10 after firing a 62 on Saturday. There were some great shots by plenty of players, but having Charlie Woods go out and play like this is incredible. A 12-year-old on the biggest stage in front of a national TV audience, and he plays so much like his Dad it’s almost eerie.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday with tee times starting at 9:15 a.m. ET. You can watch second-round coverage from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel and from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below is a full list of tee times for the second and final round of the 2021 PNC Championship on Sunday.

2021 PNC Championship, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Team 1 Team 2
Time (ET) Team 1 Team 2
9:15 AM Team Duval Team Harrington
9:28 AM Team T Watson Team Furyk
9:41 AM Team Beem Team Price
9:54 AM Team Korda Team Trevino
10:07 AM Team O'Meara Team B Watson
10:20 AM Team Lehman Team Stenson
10:33 AM Team Faldo Team Player
10:46 AM Team Woods Team Kuchar
10:59 AM Team Thomas Team Singh
11:12 AM Team Cink Team Daly

More From DraftKings Nation