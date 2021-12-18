Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2021 PNC Championship

The biggest silly season event of the golf season is halfway over, with Stewart Cink and his son Regan leading at -13 after shooting an opening round 59 in the scramble format on Saturday.

But with all due respect to the Cink’s, the ratings for this event are because of Tiger and Charlie Woods, who check in at -10 after firing a 62 on Saturday. There were some great shots by plenty of players, but having Charlie Woods go out and play like this is incredible. A 12-year-old on the biggest stage in front of a national TV audience, and he plays so much like his Dad it’s almost eerie.

Charlie Woods' swagger is next-level. pic.twitter.com/jADD3uVdAa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021

BIRDIE FINISH for Charlie Woods after a super 18tth hole chip shot



Team Woods @TigerWoods @TWlegion posting a better ball 10-under par 62 & T5th and just three off the lead heading to final round @PNCchampionship



✅ @TOURMISS @IrishGolferMag pic.twitter.com/9mbLKCEdid — Fatiha & Bernie (@TOURMISS) December 18, 2021

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday with tee times starting at 9:15 a.m. ET. You can watch second-round coverage from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel and from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below is a full list of tee times for the second and final round of the 2021 PNC Championship on Sunday.