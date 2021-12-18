NFL playoff picture: What does Patriots-Colts mean for AFC standings

The NFL is bringing back Saturday football now that the college football regular season is a wrap. We open the slate in Week 15 with a pair of critical matchups. The Raiders and Browns open the day at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Patriots and Colts close it at 8:15 p.m. Both games are on NFL Network.

Patriots playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Patriots are the hottest team in the NFL with seven straight wins under their belt. They are 9-4 and in first place in the AFC East. The Bills are two games back in second with a 7-6 record. They also are tied with the Titans and Chiefs for the best record in the conference. They hold the tiebreaker edge over both teams due to conference record. New England is 7-1 against AFC opponents, Tennessee is 6-3 and Kansas City is 4-4.

Relevant Week 15 AFC schedule

#3 Chiefs (9-4) @ #5 Chargers (8-5)

Panthers (5-8) @ #7 Bills (7-6)

#2 Titans (9-4) @ #11 Steelers (6-6-1)

Packers (10-3) @ #4 Ravens (8-5)

Colts playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Colts aren’t as hot as the Patriots, but they’re getting some key wins. They’ve won four of five games to improve to 7-6. They are coming off a bye in Week 14, during which the Titans moved a step closer to the division title. Tennessee won to improve to 9-4 and swept the season series with Indianapolis to secure the tiebreaker.

However, the Colts actually moved up in the playoff standings in spite of not playing. Losses by Buffalo and Cincinnati moved the Colts up into sixth place and the second wild card berth. They are tied with four other teams and a game back of the fifth place Chargers.

Relevant Week 15 AFC schedule

#3 Chiefs (9-4) @ #5 Chargers (8-5)

Panthers (5-8) @ #7 Bills (7-6)

Jets (3-10) @ #13 Dolphins (6-7)

#2 Titans (9-4) @ #11 Steelers (6-6-1)

#9 Bengals (7-6) @ #10 Broncos (7-6)