UFC Fight Night: How to watch Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus, full card, more

UFC Fight Night returns from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 18th. The event has an eight-fight preliminary card that starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ followed by the six-fight main card tentatively scheduled to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. The night is headlined by a heavyweight bout between the veteran Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus. Lewis is the #3 ranked heavyweight while Daukaus is #7 which means the winner of this fight could be in the title picture in 2022.

While Lewis enters the fight with the experience, it is Daukaus that enters as the narrow favorite with -140 odds to Lewis’ +120 as the underdog. Another important matchup on the card sees the #5 welterweight Stephen Thompson take on the #10 ranked Belal Muhammad. Thompson is the -220 favorite with Muhammad entering as the +180 underdog.

On the prelim card, there will be a must-watch women’s featherweight matchup between the #8 ranked Raquel Pennington taking on the #10 ranked Macy Chiasson. This one should be a close one, but Pennington gets the edge as the favorite with -180 odds to Chiasson’s +155 as the underdog. Odds for the other fights on the card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus.

Start time, how to watch

Date: December, 18th, 2021

Start time: Prelims at 4:00 p.m. ET, Main Card at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#3 Derrick Lewis vs. #7 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

#5 Stephen Thompson vs. #10 Belal Muhammad, welterweight

#11 Amanda Lemos vs. #12 Angela Hill, strawweight

#12 Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon, bantamweight

#12 Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins, featherweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweight

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker, heavyweight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto, flyweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell, featherweight

#8 Raquel Pennington vs. #10 Macy Chiasson, featherweight

Don’tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles, lightweight