Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Saturday, December 18th

Just one week before Christmas, college basketball fans will receive the gift of an action-packed schedule on Saturday. Several ranked teams are set to take the floor as non-conference play for most teams start to wrap up. That number keeps dropping because as is the situation through all sports right now, rising COVID cases are causing cancellations on the schedule. We’ll try to stay up to date with what games have been cancelled and what games are on as scheduled.

At the centerpiece of the schedule, we have Top 25 teams going to battle in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. No. 5 Gonzaga will meet No. 25 Texas Tech at 1 p.m. ET and that will be followed by No. 10 USC facing Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. ET. We’ll also have the CBS Sports Classic taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as No. 4 Kentucky will be taking on North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. ET. This was originally supposed to be a doubleheader but both No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Ohio State were forced to pull out due to positive COVID tests, leaving the Wildcats and the Tar Heels to play each other.

We’ll also have a few teams on upset alert throughout the day. No. 18 Tennessee will meet Memphis at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and No. 22 Xavier opens Big East play with a tough home test against Marquette.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Saturday, December 18th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 18 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM Butler #3 Purdue FOX Purdue -16 133.5 12:00 PM #18 Tennessee Memphis ESPN2 Tennessee -5.5 142.5 1:00 PM #5 Gonzaga #25 Texas Tech CBS Gonzaga -8.5 146.5 5:30 PM #21 Kentucky North Carolina CBS Kentucky -2.5 147 4:00 PM Elon #2 Duke ACCN Duke -28 153 4:00 PM #10 USC Georgia Tech PAC12 USC -8 134.5 4:00 PM Marquette #22 Xavier FS1 Xavier -10 148.5 5:00 PM Providence #20 UConn FOX UConn -6.5 137.5 6:00 PM California Baptist #8 Arizona PAC12 Arizona -25 156 7:00 PM Oklahoma State #14 Houston ESPNU Houston -9.5 135 7:00 PM #19 LSU Louisiana Tech CBSSN LSU -10 146 8:00 PM Stephen F. Austin #7 Kansas ESPN+ Kansas -24.5 150.5 8:00 PM Hofstra #24 Arkansas Arkansas -11 155.5 8:30 PM Jacksonville State #6 Alabama SECN Alabama -19 148.5 9:00 PM #13 Auburn Saint Louis CBSSN Auburn -6 145.5 10:00 PM #1 Baylor Oregon ESPN2 Baylor -7 137.5

