College basketball picks: Best bets for Saturday, December 18th

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 25 Texas Tech

Pick: Under 146.5

No. 5 Gonzaga will be tested when meeting No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix for the Jerry Colangelo Classic. This game will be a true clash of styles as the Bulldogs boast the No. 2 rated offense in adjusted efficiency on KenPom while the Red Raiders boast the No. 7 rated defense in that category.

Gonzaga unders have actually hit in six of seven games and on a neutral court, the Red Raiders will make them work for every last point. Lean with the under here in Phoenix.

No. 22 Xavier vs. Marquette

Pick: Marquette +10

No. 22 Xavier has cruised over the least three weeks, rattling off six straight victories in a streak where four of them were decided by 20 points or more.

Meanwhile, Marquette has been up and down and has lost two of its last three ballgames. The Golden Eagles last lost to UCLA by 11 last Saturday afternoon and with a week to regroup and calibrate things, they should be up to the task to give Xavier a good fight on the road in their Big East opener. Take the points with Marquette.

No. 14 Houston vs. Oklahoma State

Pick: Houston -9.5

This is a battle of two future conference foes in the Big 12, one where No. 14 Houston have a huge advantage. Eight of Houston’s wins this year have come by 15 or more points and even though OSU plays stingy defense, it is ranked just 109th in offensive adjusted efficiency and won’t be able to keep up. Lay the points with the Cougars.

