22 Xavier vs. Marquette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Big East conference play gets started this weekend and on Saturday, we’ll have an interesting matchup as the Marquette Golden Eagles fly down to Cincinnati to meet the No. 22 Xavier Musketeers.

Xavier (10-1) has been rolling since its late-November loss to Iowa State. The team was last on the court on Wednesday when thrashing Morehead State for an 86-63 victory. The Musketeers led by as many as 30 at one point and got a solid performance from Jerome Hunter, who put up 15 points and six rebounds.

Marquette (8-3) has been solid overall throughout the first month and a half of the season but were ousted by UCLA in a 67-56 home loss last Saturday. The Golden Eagles were down by as many as 23 in the first half and had to play catch up for the duration of the contest. Greg Elliott led with 22 points off the bench.

How to watch Marquette vs. Xavier

When: Saturday, December 18th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -10

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Marquette +10

Xavier has cruised over the least three weeks, rattling off six straight victories in a streak where four of them were decided by 20 points or more.

Meanwhile, Marquette has been up and down and has lost two of its last three ballgames. The Golden Eagles last lost to UCLA by 11 last Saturday afternoon and with a week to regroup and calibrate things, they should be up to the task to give Xavier a good fight on the road in their Big East opener. Take the points with Marquette.

