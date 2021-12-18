10 USC vs. Georgia Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The second game of Saturday’s Jerry Colangelo Classic will feature the No. 10 USC Trojans taking the court at the Footprint Center to meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

USC (11-0, 2-0 Pac-12) is cruising but did get a scare from UC Irvine on Wednesday, warding off the upset with a 66-61 victory. The Trojans trailed by five at the half but locked down defensively down to stretch and pulled ahead to remain undefeated on the year. Isaiah Mobley put up 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Chevez Goodwin had 23 and six.

Georgia Tech (5-4, 0-1 ACC) is trying to end a three-game slide this afternoon and would love nothing more than to knock off a Top 10 foe. It was last in action last Saturday, falling t69-53 to LSU as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena. Jordan Usher led with 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.

How to watch USC vs. Georgia Tech

When: Saturday, December 18th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -8

Total: 134.5

The Pick

USC -8

USC is the stronger of two foes and should be able to handle its business in Phoenix here. Georgia Tech is just 2-7 against the spread this season so this sets up a perfect scenario for the Trojans to cover.

