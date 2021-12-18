5 Gonzaga vs. #25 Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix will feature a Top 25 showdown on Saturday as the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will battle the No. 25 Texas Tech Raiders at the Footprint Center.

Gonzaga (8-2) is back in action for the first time in nine days, last stomping Merrimack for an 80-55 home victory on December 9. The Bulldogs led for the entire evening and didn’t let up in the victory. Drew Timme had 22 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Texas Tech (8-1) is aiming for its third straight victory and was last seen toppling Arkansas State 75-62 victory on Tuesday. The Red Raiders never trailed in the non-conference matchup and were led by Kevin McCullar, who had 21 points in the win.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

When: Saturday, December 18th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -8.5

Total: 146.5

The Pick

Under 146.5

Gonzaga unders have hit in six of seven games and on a neutral court a solid defensive team like the Red Raiders will make them work for every last point. Lean with the under here in Phoenix.

