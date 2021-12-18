18 Tennessee vs. Memphis: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Volunteer State showdown in Nashville on Saturday as the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers will trek over to Bridgestone Arena for a showdown against the Memphis Tigers.

Tennessee (8-2) was last in action on Tuesday when hammering USC Upstate for a 96-52 victory. As expected, the Volunteers barely broke a sweat in putting down the Spartans, forcing 21 turnovers and leading for the entirety of the contest. Olivier Nkamhoua led with 21 points and eight rebounds for the team.

Memphis (6-4) ended a four-game losing streak in big fashion on Tuesday, derailing the momentum of Alabama for a 92-78 victory. The Tigers really grabbed control of the game at the start of the second half, leading by as many as 19 points at one point. DeAndre Williams came away with 20 points and six assists.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Memphis

When: Saturday, December 18th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee leads the country in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom and have only yielded 70+ points twice this season. They’ll do enough on that end to keep the Tigers at bay and will cover in Nashville.

