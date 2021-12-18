3 Purdue vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday will bring us an in-state showdown within the Hoosier State as the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers travel to Indianapolis to meet the Butler Bulldogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Purdue (9-1, 1-1 ACC) was able to survive an overtime battle against NC State in Brooklyn last Sunday, pulling away for an 82-72 victory. The Boilermakers were actually down by 13 midway through the second half before storming back down the stretch to force overtime. They held the Wolfpack to just six points in the extra period to seal the victory. Trevion Williams had a near triple-double of 22 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

Butler (7-3) is playing its final non-conference game of the regular season and is gunning for a fifth straight win heading into Big East play. The Bulldogs were last in action last Saturday when downing Eastern Illinois 66-54 at home in Hinkle Fieldhouse. They led for the entirety of the contest and were at one point up by 21. Aaron Thompson had 14 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in the win.

How to watch Purdue vs. Butler

When: Saturday, December 18th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -16

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Butler +16

Purdue is rightly favored here but every game that they have played against a Top 100 opponent in KenPom this season has come within 10 points. Butler will try to muck things up and keep this low scoring to have a shot, so take the points with the Bulldogs.

