20 UConn vs. Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Big East play has finally arrived and a pair of nearby rivals will start us off on Saturday as the No. 20 UConn Huskies welcome the Providence Friars to the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

UConn (9-2) had a successful run through non-conference play and ended it with a 74-64 victory over St. Bonaventure in Newark, NJ, a week ago. The Huskies and Bonnies were even for just about a half before the former eventually pulled away down the stretch. Andre Jackson had nine points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. RJ Cole had 15 points and five rebounds.

Providence (10-1) extended its winning streak to five last Saturday when downing Central Connecticut 68-53. The Friars led for the duration of the game and held the Blue Devils to under 30% shooting for the game. AJ Reeves led with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

How to watch Providence vs. UConn

When: Saturday, December 18th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

TV: Fox

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -6.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Under 137.5

These are two Top 60 teams in KenPom duking it out to open conference play. The competition will be ratcheted up and defense will most likely be the story of this game. Lean into the under for this battle.

