8 Arizona vs. California Baptist: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats could not have gotten off to a much better start in the Tommy Lloyd era, as they will enter Saturday night’s home game against the California Baptist Lancers with a 10-0 record.

Arizona went over the 100-point mark for the third time this season earlier this week in a 101-76 victory over Northern Colorado. The Wildcats have been a very balanced team to this point as they rank inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in KenPom. This is Arizona’s last game before a tough stretch of three consecutive matchups against top-20 teams.

California Baptist will enter with an 8-2 record through their first 10 games, and the Lancers had a three-game winning streak snapped last weekend when they lost to UC Riverside. This will be California Baptist’s second game against a ranked opponent, and they were crushed by the Texas Longhorns 68-44 last month.

How to watch California Baptist vs. Arizona

When: Saturday, December 18th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -25

Total: 155

The Pick

Arizona -25

The Wildcats have been one of the surprise teams of the early season and while this is a massive spread, there’s no reason to pick against them. Arizona should keep the good vibes going here.

