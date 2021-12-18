14 Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars are among the most complete teams in the country, and they will take on the defensive-led Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night from Fort Worth, Texas.

Houston picked up a 71-56 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after seeing their four-game winning streak ended by the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Cougars are inside the top 10 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and they were without starters Marcus Sasser and Reggie Chaney in addition to reserve Tramon Mark. Check injury reports prior to game time.

Oklahoma State lost consecutive games to the Wichita State Shockers and Xavier Musketeers, and they needed overtime to beat the Cleveland State Vikings earlier this week. The Cowboys are inside the top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency, but they struggle on the offensive end according to KenPom. Bryce Thompson missed the last game with a hip injury.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston

When: Saturday, December 18th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -9.5

Total: 135

The Pick

Oklahoma State +9.5

The Cougars are the better team, but they’ve lost some significant talent from last year’s team. They’re also notorious for letting opponents hang around. Oklahoma State is an experienced, balanced team capable to giving Houston problems. It might not be enough to win, but this feels like it’ll be a close game.

