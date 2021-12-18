19 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 LSU Tigers will go for a 10-0 start when they take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night in a neutral-site matchup in Bossier City, Louisiana.

LSU spent the entire month of November outside the Top 25, but they worked their way up to being a top-20 team after winning nine straight games. The Tigers have one of the best defenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency ratings. LSU has been led by Tari Eason and Darius Days, and both are averaging more than 14 points and seven rebounds per game.

Louisiana Tech will enter Saturday night’s game with an 8-2 record and they will go for their fifth consecutive victory. The Bulldogs’ lone matchup against a ranked opponent came in the season opener when they were crushed by the Alabama Crimson Tide by 29 points on the road. Louisiana Tech’s success comes on the offensive end of the floor.

How to watch LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

When: Saturday, December 18th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA

TV: CBS Sports

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -10

Total: 146

The Pick

LSU -10

The Tigers have been a strong team this season and have four players averaging double figures. LSU’s undefeated season shouldn’t end at the hands of LA Tech, even though Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be a tough opponent to handle. The Bulldogs have been a decent team and will get up to play their in-state rivals but LSU should cruise in this game with superior talent.

