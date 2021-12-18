7 Kansas vs. Stephen F. Austin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks will take their four-game winning streak into Saturday night’s matchup against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks from Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas has just one loss this season, which came on a buzzer beater against the against the Dayton Flyers the day after Thanksgiving, but the Jayhawks’ expectations for this season should be high. Ochai Agbaji is having the best year of his career and is averaging 22.4 points per game, and he’s knocking down nearly 50% of his 3-pointer attempts.

Stephen F. Austin has an 8-3 record and had their four-game winning streak snapped earlier this week in an 82-69 loss to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. As a team, the Lumberjacks are outside the top 150 nationally according to KenPom. Gavin Kensmil is the team’s leading scorer with 16.2 points per game and averages 7.3 rebounds, which is also a team high.

How to watch Stephen F. Austin vs. Kansas

When: Saturday, December 18th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -24.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Kansas -24.5

Stephen F. Austin has a history of playing Power 5 teams tough. But the Jayhawks are looking like a championship contender once again, and tend to deliver in front of the home crowd. Take Kansas against the spread, even though it is a big number.

