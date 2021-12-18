24 Arkansas vs. Hofstra: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks worked their way into the top 10, but they nearly fell out of the rankings altogether after their most recent game. They will host the Hofstra Pride on Saturday night.

Arkansas is coming off an 88-66 road loss to future SEC opponent Oklahoma Sooners last weekend, and the Razorbacks were punished in the polls for it. Arkansas is an offense-led team according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency ratings, and they are led by JD Notae, who is averaging 18.1 points per game but has struggled on 3-pointer attempts.

Hofstra has a 6-5 record heading into Saturday night after winning five of their last six games. The Pride are driven by their offense as their defense ranks outside the top 250 in adjusted efficiency. Zach Cooks is the team’s leading scorer with 17.4 points per game.

How to watch Hofstra vs. Arkansas

When: Saturday, December 18th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR

TV: No TV available

Where to live stream online: No streaming available

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -11.5

Total: 155.5

The Pick

Arkansas -11.5

The Razorbacks are the superior team and will have the home crowd even in a neutral venue. JD Notae is going to be the best player on the floor and should dominate in this game. Take Arkansas against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.