13 Auburn vs. Saint Louis: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers will go for their seventh consecutive victory when they travel to take on the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday night.

Auburn’s only loss this season came in a double-overtime game against the UConn Huskies in the Battle 4 Atlantis the day before Thanksgiving, but they’ve won six in a row since. The Tigers beat their last five opponents by at least 17 points, so they’re playing well right now. Auburn is inside the top 15 on both ends of the floor according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency ratings.

Saint Louis snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over the Boston College Eagles last weekend to improve to 8-3 overall. The Billikens’ strength comes on offense, which ranks barely inside the top 75 in KenPom. Gibson Jimerson is the team’s leading scorer with 16.7 points per game, and he has been shooting extremely well from the floor and three-point range in addition to free throws.

How to watch Auburn vs. Saint Louis

When: Saturday, December 18th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -6

Total: 145.5

The Pick

St. Louis +6

The Billikens have a strong talent in Gibson Jimerson to lead a high-scoring, balanced group. The Tigers are the superior team, but it’s hard to bet against a solid mid-major at home coming off an impressive win over Boston College. Take St. Louis against the spread here.

