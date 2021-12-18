What time will Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez fight start on Saturday

The light heavyweight division is currently topped by IBF and WBC champ Artur Beterbiev, but does not have an undisputed king. Gilberto Ramírez and Yunieski Gonzalez look to add their names into the mix on Saturday when they face off in a WBA light heavyweight eliminator bout. The winner gets a crack at champ Dmitry Bivol.

The main card for the fight gets started at 9 p.m. ET and it will air via live stream on DAZN. Ring walks for the main event will happen sometime between 11 and midnight, but that will depend on the length of the undercard bouts.

Ramírez comes into the bout with a 42-0 record and a solid start to his light heavyweight career. He opened his career at middleweight and claimed the WBC’s youth title. He then moved up to super middleweight, and after winning a pair of secondary titles, he claimed the WBO’s main title with a decision win over Arthur Abraham. He successfully defended it five times across two years before moving up to light heavyweight.

Gonzalez is 21-3 and appears to be getting a bit of a gift bout. He’s won three straight, but has struggled in notable steps up in competition. He won the first 16 fights of his career, but has since gone 5-3. He lost non-title decisions to Jean Pascal and Vyacheslav Shabranskyy in back-to-back fights, and later lost via third round TKO to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a bid for the WBO NABO title.

Ramírez is a huge favorite to win this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -3000 while Gonzalez is +1200. The favored winning method is Ramírez by KO, TKO, or DQ at -370.

Full Card for Ramírez vs. Gonzalez