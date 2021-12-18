What time will Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora fight start on Saturday

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will get the publicity on Saturday night, but that card will be preceded by a solid card in Manchester, England on DAZN. Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora top a nine-fight card when they battle for Parker’s WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title.

The bout will air on DAZN Saturday afternoon eastern time. The main card gets started at 1 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected somewhere in the 5 p.m. hour depending on the length of the undercard.

Parker is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chisora is a +210 underdog. If Parker can win, he could force himself into an eliminator conversation in 2022. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk hold the belts right now and are next slated to face Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua, respectively. Parker could potentially find a way to fight Andy Ruiz or Luis Ortiz among others in an eliminator of sorts.

The card also features Carlos Gongora putting his undefeated record and IBO super middleweight title on the line against undefeated challenger Lerrone Richards. Gongora is a -160 favorite to win while Richards is a +130 underdog.

Full Card for Parker vs. Chisora