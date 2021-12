New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been downgraded to out with a head injury suffered in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. Agholor had four receptions for 34 yards before being forced from the game.

Quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t been on target in this matchup, throwing two interceptions, but he has connected well with tight end Hunter Henry. New England will need him and his wide receivers to get on the same page for a chance at going deep in the playoffs.