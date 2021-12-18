Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez live stream: How to watch light heavyweight bout via live online stream

Gilberto Ramírez and Yunieski Gonzalez face off late Saturday night in a light heavyweight eliminator topping a fun card of boxing in San Antonio, Texas. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and it will air via live stream on DAZN. Ring walks for the main event are anticipated at around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.
In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.
The winner of this bout gets a crack at WBA champ Dmitry Bivol. Ramírez is 42-0 and comes into this bout as a -3000 favorite to win this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Gonzalez is 21-3 and is a +1200 underdog. The favored winning method is Ramírez by KO, TKO, or DQ at -370.
Full Card for Ramirez vs. Gonzalez
- Main event: Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, light heavyweight
- Title fight: Seniesa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo for the WBA women’s junior flyweight
- Title fight: Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz for the WBC women’s flyweight title
- Lamont Roach vs. Rene Alvarado, super featherweight
- Luis Alberto Hernandez Ramos vs. Ruslan Madiyev, super lightweights
- Raul Curiel vs. Kendo Castaneda, welterweight
- Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia for the WBA featherweight title
- Nicholas Sullivan vs. Erick Benitez, lightweight