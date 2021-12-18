Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

It’s a busy weekend of boxing the week before Christmas, and we get some afternoon heavyweight action coming to us from Manchester, England. Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora face off for Parker’s WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title. The main card gets going at 1 p.m. and we should expect the heavyweights to enter the ring around 5 p.m. ET.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Parker and Chisora are battling for a secondary title, but really this is about getting into the thick of the heavyweight title mix. Parker is the closer contender, ranked fifth at Ring Magazine, but even he is down the pecking order. Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, and Anthony Joshua are arguably the top three fighters in the division, with Dillian Whyte having something to say.

Parker and Chisora faced off in May and Parker claimed a split decision win with scores of 115–113 and 116–111 while Chisora got a 115–113 from one judge. Parker improved to 29-2 with the win while Chisora dropped to 32-11. Parker has won five straight since back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. Chisora has lost two straight and has struggled after starting his career 14-0.

Parker comes into the fight as a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chisora is a +210 underdog. Parker by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome with +140 odds. Parker by KO, TKO, or DQ follows at +180. Chisora by KO, TKO, or DQ is +400 while Chisora by decision or TD is +550.

Full Card for Parker vs. Chisora