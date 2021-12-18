Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez: Fight time, live stream, full card, purse for title bout

The circus is in town Saturday evening in Tampa, but there will be one particularly serious bout on the card. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are fighting a rematch in the main event and Frank Gore faces Deron Williams in a pro athlete vs. pro athlete showdown. But the most significant bout is the co-feature. Undisputed featherweight champ Amanda Serrano faces Miriam Gutiérrez.

The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and it will air on Showtime PPV. Ring walks for the main event are anticipated sometime near midnight, depending on the length of the undercard bouts. Serrano and Gutiérrez will likely make their way to the ring midway through the 10 p.m. hour.

This is a huge fight for both fighters, but for very different reasons. Serrano is 41-1 and looking to take care of business to then set up a bout with pound-for-pound queen Katie Taylor. Serrano is a -2500 underdog who has repeatedly said she is not overlooking Gutiérrez in thinking of a potential Taylor bout.

Gutiérrez comes into the bout with a 14-1 record and is a huge underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +1000 to win. Two fights ago she lost to Taylor and has a chance to upset the apple cart in a big way if she can upset Serrano.

Serrano is reportedly set to earn $275,000 for this fight while Gutiérrez is earning $100,000.

Fight odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Serrano: -2500

Gutiérrez: +1000

Total rounds

Over 4.5: -115

Under 8.5: -105

To go the distance

Yes: +300

No: -500

Fight outcome

Serrano by Decision or Technical Decision: +330

Serrano by KO, TKO, DQ: -450

Draw: +3500

Gutiérrez by Decision or Technical Decision: +2500

Gutiérrez by KO, TKO or DQ: +1600

Full Card for Paul vs. Woodley 2

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Cruiserweight (8 rounds)

Paul odds to win: -250

Total rounds: Over 6.5 -160

Paul by decision: +120

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Serrano odds to win: -2500

Total rounds: Over 4.5 -115

Serrano by KO, TKO or DQ: -450

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)

Exhibition so odds no longer available

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Paro odds to win: -150

Total rounds: Over 8.5 -215

Paro by decision: +165

Preliminary Card (non-televised)

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, super middleweights, (4 rounds)

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, cruiserweights, (8 rounds)

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, super welterweights, (4 rounds)