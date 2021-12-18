Full undercard for Gilberto Ramírez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez light heavyweight fight

We get a host of intriguing matchups in a Saturday card that will fly a bit under the radar. When Jake Paul fights and you get a heavyweight bout between modest names like Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora, other cards will be easy to overlook. But DAZN is offering an intriguing card Saturday evening, topped by a WBA light heavyweight eliminator bout between Gilberto Ramírez and Yunieski Gonzalez.

The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET in San Antonio, TX and it will air via live stream on DAZN. Ring walks for the main event are anticipated sometime near midnight, but that will depend on the length of the undercard bouts.

Ramírez and Gonzalez are fighting for the right to face WBA champ Dmitry Bivol in 2022. Ramírez is 42-0 and fighting for the fourth time at light heavyweight since moving up from super middleweight. He’s coming off a fourth round knockout win over Sullivan Barrera in July. Gonzalez is 18-3 and coming off a second round knockout of Tommy Karpency in September. Ramírez is a -3000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gonzalez is +1200.

The card features two other fights with odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Undefeated Seniesa Estrada puts her WBA junior flyweight title on the line against 9-0 Maria Santizo. Estrada is a -3000 favorite while Santizo is +1100. Additionally, Lamont Roach is a -235 favorite when he faces Rene Alvarado for the NABA junior lightweight title.

Full Card for Ramírez vs. Gonzalez