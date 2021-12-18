Full undercard for Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora heavyweight fight

The heavyweight division has had a busy year and it closes the week before Christmas with a rematch of fighters looking to get into the championship mix. Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora square off in Manchester, England for Parker’s WBO Inter-Contintental title.
The bout will air on DAZN Saturday afternoon eastern time. The main card gets started at 1 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected somewhere in the 5 p.m. hour depending on the length of the undercard.
Parker is 29-2 and is the fifth ranked heavyweight at Ring Magazine. His two losses came in 2018 when he lost back-to-back unanimous decisions to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. He has since won five straight bouts, including a split decision over Chisora back in May. Chisora comes into the bout with a 32-11 record and prior to Parker lost a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in the latter’s second fight after moving up from cruiserweight.
Parker is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chisora is a +210 underdog. The card features other fights getting odds. Carlos Gongora defends his IBO super middleweight title against Lerrone Richards and is a -160 favorite. Zelfa Barrett is a -185 favorite in his junior lightweight bout against Bruno Tarimo. Jack Cullen is a -190 favorite in his battle with Kevin Lele Sadjo for the vacant European super middleweight title.
Below is a full list of the card and odds for each fight.
Full Card for Parker vs. Chisora
- Main event: Joseph Parker (-260) vs. Dereck Chisora (+210), for Parker’s WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title
- Carlos Gongora (-160) vs. Lerrone Richards (+130), for IBO super middleweight title
- Zelfa Barrett (-185) vs. Bruno Tarimo (+150), junior lightweight
- Jack Cullen (-190) vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo (+155), for vacant European super middleweight title
- Jordan Thompson (-5000) vs. Piotr Budziszewski (+1300), cruiserweight
- Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vaida Masiokaite, women’s lightweight
- David Nyika (-5000) vs. Anthony Carpin (+1300), cruiserweight
- Sandy Ryan (-5000) vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo (+1300), women’s junior welterweight
- Cyrus Pattinson vs. Evgenii Vazem, welterweight