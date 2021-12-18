Full undercard for Joseph Parker vs. Dereck Chisora heavyweight fight

The heavyweight division has had a busy year and it closes the week before Christmas with a rematch of fighters looking to get into the championship mix. Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora square off in Manchester, England for Parker’s WBO Inter-Contintental title.

The bout will air on DAZN Saturday afternoon eastern time. The main card gets started at 1 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected somewhere in the 5 p.m. hour depending on the length of the undercard.

Parker is 29-2 and is the fifth ranked heavyweight at Ring Magazine. His two losses came in 2018 when he lost back-to-back unanimous decisions to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. He has since won five straight bouts, including a split decision over Chisora back in May. Chisora comes into the bout with a 32-11 record and prior to Parker lost a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in the latter’s second fight after moving up from cruiserweight.

Parker is a -260 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chisora is a +210 underdog. The card features other fights getting odds. Carlos Gongora defends his IBO super middleweight title against Lerrone Richards and is a -160 favorite. Zelfa Barrett is a -185 favorite in his junior lightweight bout against Bruno Tarimo. Jack Cullen is a -190 favorite in his battle with Kevin Lele Sadjo for the vacant European super middleweight title.

Below is a full list of the card and odds for each fight.

Full Card for Parker vs. Chisora