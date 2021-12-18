How to watch Tiger Woods return in the 2021 PNC Championship via live online stream

Tiger Woods is moderately back. The golfing legend returns to competitive golf for the first time since a devastating car accident resulted in multiple leg injuries. Woods has since said he will not be able to play full-time on the Tour, but we’ll still get to see him in action, including this weekend at the PNC Championship on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock Premium.

The PNC Championship is not a Tour event but rather involves parents and kids teeing off in tandem. It used to be called the Father/Son Challenge, but we’ve seen women from the LPGA join in the competition. There are prizes to be had, but given the familial nature of the event, the competition level is not quite like we’re at The Masters.

Woods and his son Charlie will be playing together and they are teeing off at 12:18 p.m. alongside the team of Justin Thomas and his dad Mike. Thomas father and son won last year’s tournament by a stroke over Vijay Singh and his son Qass.

The PNC Championship will be available for live stream across Peacock Premium, Golf Channel and NBC. We break down the schedule and how to live stream below.

How to live stream the 2021 PNC Championship

First round, Saturday, December 18th

12:30-1:30 p.m. ET: Peacock Premium

1:30-2:30 p.m. ET: Golf Channel

2:30-6:00 p.m. ET: NBC and Peacock Premium

Second round, Sunday, December 19th

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET: Peacock Premium

12:00-1:00 p.m. ET: Golf Channel

1:00-4:30 p.m. ET: NBC and Peacock Premium

To live stream on Peacock Premium, you’ll need a log in with a valid subscription to the service. You can get a monthly subscription for $4.99 or annual subscription for $49.99. Once you have it, you'll be able to watch on the Peacock App, available on Android and iOS, as well Playstation XBox, Roku and more. A full list of devices you can watch on is available here.

To watch the PNC Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.