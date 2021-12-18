Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 18

With seven NBA games on the Saturday slate, bettors have plenty of money-making opportunities on the prop betting board. With so many players unavailable in COVID protocols, it gets a little tricky, but we mined for the best props for Saturday’s games.

All odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Cunningham to be leading Scorer (+130)

There is a great chance Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham is the top scorer in the game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon especially when he’s getting plus value. Cunningham is scoring 15.9 points per game on the season but in December, he has averaged 21.5 and will continue to be relied on with Jerami Grant out with a thumb injury.

Pascal Siakam under 0.5 3-pointers (+185)

The Toronto Raptors will face an undermanned Golden State Warriors, which are going to be without their best players for one reason or another, but we still see value in Pascal Siakam failing to knock down a 3-pointer on Saturday. The only way Golden State can hang in this one is to play lock-down defense, and they already rank second in opponent three-point shooting percentage. Siakam has combined to shoot 0-for-10 from long range in the last three games, so look for that shooting slump to continue.

Darius Garland over 3.5 turnovers (+105)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has a good chance at turning the ball over at least four times against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night especially when you look at his season-long splits. Garland has taken care of the ball well in home games, but he is averaging 4.4 turnovers on the road. He turned the ball over at least four times in each of his last five road matchups.

