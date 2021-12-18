Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Raptors on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors will return to the floor for the first time since Tuesday night as their most recently scheduled matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Chicago Bulls. They will host the NBA-best Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Toronto is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -365 moneyline odds, making Golden State +280 underdogs. The point total is set at 209.

Warriors vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -9

This spread might be a bit eye-opening at first but not when you see who is out of this game for Golden State. The Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole is in COVID protocols and Andrew Wiggins is out with a knee injury. Given the lack of star power on Golden State and Toronto’s extra rest, the Raptors should cover this number.

Over/Under: Under 209

Obviously, Golden State will not have their usual offensive firepower without Curry, and the styles of play could lead toward the under. The Raptors are the most talented team in this particular matchup, and the Warriors’ best chance at hanging in will be to slow the game down. Toronto already does as they rank No. 26 in possessions per game.

