Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Celtics on Saturday

The Boston Celtics will look to get back to .500 when they host the New York Knicks in a matchup between two struggling Eastern Conference teams. Both franchises have won just one of their last five contests heading into Saturday night’s game.

Boston is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making New York a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 210.

Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +4.5

Both teams have a handful of key players in COVID-19 protocols and with that many players unavailable, it’s hard to take any team laying 4.5 points. This is another road game for the Knicks, but Boston is coming off a game on Friday night, so New York should be the fresher team.

Over/Under: Under 210

It’s tough to say whether the lack of depth on both sides will hurt the offense or defense more, but we’ll side with this being a lower scoring game than usual. The styles of play might not be all that different than usual, and the Knicks rank No. 25 in possessions per game and with limited possessions, we’ll suggest taking the under.

