Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bucks on Saturday

The undermanned Milwaukee Bucks lost in overtime on the road last night against the New Orleans Pelicans, but they will return home for Saturday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 moneyline odds, making Milwaukee a +130 underdog. The total is set at 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3

There is a lot to like about Cleveland in this spot. Milwaukee has to travel and play the day after competing in a tough overtime loss, while the Cavaliers haven’t taken the floor since Wednesday. The Bucks have a number of players who have been out due to COVID protocols, so we’ll see who’s available for them closer to game time.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

Even if the Bucks are shorthanded, they should do enough to push this game toward the over. Cleveland is allowing the second most points per game defensively and on the offensive end, the Cavaliers scored at least 115 points in four of their last five games.

