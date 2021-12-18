Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Jazz on Saturday

The Utah Jazz had a long winning streak snapped on Friday night, but they will return to the floor for a home game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Utah had won eight in a row before losing 128-126 to the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, the Wizards lost each of their last four games.

Utah is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -550 moneyline odds, making Washington +400 underdogs. The total is set at 223.

Wizards vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -10

It’s a bit of a risk to take Utah after such a hard-fought matchup the night before, but the Wizards are in the middle of a six-game road trip, so this betting spot evens out a bit. The Jazz should be motivated to get back on a winning streak after Friday night’s defeat.

Over/Under: Over 223

This is a high number, but the top-ranked offense in the league in terms of points per game should have enough firepower to guide this total past the over. Utah is averaging 116 points per game, and they should keep that going even on short rest against a Washington defense that allowed at least 113 points in their last six games.

