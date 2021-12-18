Paul George, James Harden, Khris Middleton headline NBA injury report for Saturday, Dec. 18

The NBA continues Saturday with seven games on the schedule, but the league is amidst a COVID outbreak unlike previous ones. Several big names, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, have been ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols over the last few days to add to the strain of other injuries on teams. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report, December 18th

Christian Wood (knee), questionable

Wood has been Houston’s most productive player. He’s struggled to get past this latest injury, but the Rockets need him to have a chance in this game. Houston will also view him as a strong trade chip as the deadline approaches.

Derrick Rose (ankle), questionable, RJ Barrett (protocols), TBD, Obi Toppin (protocols) TBD

The Knicks are dealing with some COVID issues themselves, as Barrett and Toppin are in the protocols. Rose is dealing with an ankle issue, so New York could be thin in the backcourt as well for this game.

Kevin Durant (rest), OUT, Patty Mills (rest), OUT, James Harden (protocols) TBD

The Nets have decided to give Durant and Mills the night off as the team continues to struggle with COVID issues. Harden is still in the league’s health and safety protocols. The Nets did decide Kyrie Irving could be a part-time player but he’s not eligible to play in this game because he hasn’t completed the process of returning to the team yet.

Jordan Poole (protocols) TBD

Poole has been a vital piece for the Warriors this year and is a candidate for Most Improved Player. He’s in the league’s protocols, so he’s likely out for this game.

OG Anunoby (hip), questionable

Anunoby has been sidelined for a while with a hip issue, but this designation suggests he’s closer to returning. That’s a good sign for the Raptors, who are really hurting without the two-way forward.

Paul George (elbow), questionable, Nic Batum (ankle), questionable

The Clippers small forward has been dealing with this issue for a while. The team listing him as questionable instead of ruling him out immediately suggests George is recovering from the injury.

Other injuries: Lu Dort (ankle), questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (protocols) TBD, Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) TBD, Khris Middleton (knee), day-to-day

Antetokounmpo and DiVincenzo could test out of the protocols at any point, although the latter is reportedly unvaccinated and would be out until Christmas day is that was the case. Middleton, meanwhile, is dealing with a knee issue. He was ruled out of Friday’s game.

Evan Mobley (hip), questionable

Mobley, the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is dealing with a hip problem. The big man has been pivotal in Cleveland’s rise this season and will hope to take the floor against a vulnerable Bucks unit.