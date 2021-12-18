What time will Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams fight start on December 18

On the main card of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on Saturday, December 18th at Amalie Arena in Tampa, two former pro athletes with long careers and outstanding reputations will try to start a new path in boxing as the NFL’s Frank Gore takes on the NBA’s Deron Williams in a four-round exhibition bout.

Neither of the combatants appear to need the money this fight draws, but appear to simply want to test themselves athletically at heavyweight in the squared circle. While neither has any boxing experience, they’re both in tremendous shape and have had months to train.

Gore has exactly 16,000 yards rushing from a 16-year NFL career that included five Pro Bowl appearances. Williams played 14 years in the NBA, averaging 13 points per game and making the five All-Star Game five times. For two athletes that were once on top, they look to make a new move at an older age. Gore comes to the ring at 38 years old, while Williams is 37.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Main Card

Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Preliminary Card (non-televised bouts)