Why are Steph Curry, Draymond Green not playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

If you had been scrolling through the betting options on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s NBA slate, it might’ve been eye-opening to see the Golden State Warriors are nine-point underdogs to the Toronto Raptors.

Well, that’s because several of the Warriors top players will be held out including big names like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Curry is averaging the fourth most points per game this season with 27 and set the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers mark earlier this week. Green continues to fill up the stat sheet with 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Golden State is in the final matchup of a five-game road trip and will give plenty of their top players rest after Friday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics. Green’s absence is being labeled as right hip tightness, and the Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins (left knee soreness), Andre Iguodala (right knee management), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot management) and Jordan Poole (COVID protocols).

This is all in addition to already being without James Wiseman and Klay Thompson for an extended period of time with injuries, so Golden State will be severely undermanned against Toronto.

Saturday’s game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.