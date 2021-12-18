Tennessee vs. Memphis game in Nashville cancelled due to COVID-19

Today’s scheduled showdown between the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers and the Memphis Tigers has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program. The marquee in-state showdown was to be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and is the latest of games that have been called because of the virus.

Today’s game against Tennessee has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.



All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase. — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) December 18, 2021

Like the NBA, NFL, and the NHL, college basketball has been severely affected by the rising number of cases nationwide and what was supposed to be an action packed Saturday slate has been impacted in a major way. In Las Vegas, a big-time doubleheader for the CBS Sports Classic was whittled down to a single game between North Carolina and Kentucky after their opponents Ohio State and UCLA had to pull out due to positive COVID tests. Duke had to rearrange its Saturday game twice this week after the prior two opponents had to bow out because of positive tests within their respective programs.

Memphis is still scheduled to host Alabama State on Tuesday while Tennessee is scheduled to host Arizona on Wednesday.