Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams live stream: How to watch Paul-Woodley 2 undercard via live online stream

The world of celebrity boxing is back on Saturday, December 18 with Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley facing off in a rematch of their August bout. Paul won a split decision and this fight was set after Tommy Fury backed out due to a medical issue.
The main card for Paul-Woodley 2 is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. on Showtime PPV, and it will feature a couple intriguing bouts. Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez face off for the women’s lightweight championship and we also get a four-round exhibition bout between former NFL star Frank Gore and former NBA star Deron Williams.
The entire event will air as a Showtime PPV, which you can stream at sho.com. If you are in an international location, FITE.tv is offering a separate live stream.
Neither athlete has fought before, but both have long had interest in combat sports. Williams co-owns an MMA gym in Dallas and has had that as part of his workout routine for some time. Gore has long used boxing in his in- and off-season preparations and has been looking to get a shot in the ring for a few months now.
Outside of boxing, both were standouts in their respective sports. Gore rushed for 16,000 yards in his 16-year NFL career and has indicated he would like to play a little longer. Williams played 14 years in the NBA, averaging 13 points per game and making the five All-Star Game five times.
Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2
Main Card
- Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight
- Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)
- Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)
- Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)
Preliminary Card (non-televised bouts)
- Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, super middleweights, (4 rounds)
- J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, cruiserweights, (8 rounds)
- Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, super welterweights, (4 rounds)