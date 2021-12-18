Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams live stream: How to watch Paul-Woodley 2 undercard via live online stream

The world of celebrity boxing is back on Saturday, December 18 with Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley facing off in a rematch of their August bout. Paul won a split decision and this fight was set after Tommy Fury backed out due to a medical issue.

The main card for Paul-Woodley 2 is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. on Showtime PPV, and it will feature a couple intriguing bouts. Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez face off for the women’s lightweight championship and we also get a four-round exhibition bout between former NFL star Frank Gore and former NBA star Deron Williams.

The entire event will air as a Showtime PPV, which you can stream at sho.com. If you are in an international location, FITE.tv is offering a separate live stream.

Neither athlete has fought before, but both have long had interest in combat sports. Williams co-owns an MMA gym in Dallas and has had that as part of his workout routine for some time. Gore has long used boxing in his in- and off-season preparations and has been looking to get a shot in the ring for a few months now.

Outside of boxing, both were standouts in their respective sports. Gore rushed for 16,000 yards in his 16-year NFL career and has indicated he would like to play a little longer. Williams played 14 years in the NBA, averaging 13 points per game and making the five All-Star Game five times.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Main Card

Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Preliminary Card (non-televised bouts)