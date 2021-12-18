Kevin Durant enters NBA health & safety protocols ahead of Saturday’s Nets-Magic game

The NBA continues to take hits from rising COVID-19 cases this week and it’s affected another one of its top superstars.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, officially ruling him out of tonight’s home matchup against the Orlando Magic. Like several other teams across the league, the Nets have been ravaged by COVID over the past few days. Durant joins James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, and several other teammates already out due to protocols. Things have gotten so dire for Brooklyn that the team controversially announced on Friday that it would be bringing back Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York City and Toronto.

As for the former MVP Durant, he was last in action on Thursday night when leading the team to a 114-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets are schedule for home games against the Nuggets and Wizards over the next three days before shipping out west for a three-game road trip.