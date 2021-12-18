Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe shatters single-season passing record in Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe laid claim to history in Saturday’s Boca Raton Bowl against Appalachian State on Saturday. The Hilltoppers gunslinger set the single-season passing yards record in FBS, surpassing the previous record set by Texas Tech’s BJ Symons in 2003.

Bailey Zappe has broken the FBS passing yards record for a season!!! Zappe passes former Texas Tech QB BJ Symons (threw 5833 yards back in 2003)! pic.twitter.com/JpvF8Eg246 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 18, 2021

And the kicker here is that he’s not finished. With four touchdowns in the first half, Zappe has tied the single-season touchdown record set by Joe Burrow in 2019 at 60 and will have an opportunity to shatter that mark when WKU takes the field again in the second half.

Zappe ending up with greatest statistical season an FBS QB has ever had will bookmark a successful2021 campaign for WKU that was defined by a a coaching hire and a savvy use of the transfer portal.

The team brought in Houston Baptist’s Zach Kittley as the offensive coordinator this season and along with him, they imported a handful of HBU offensive skill position players including Zappe himself. That resulted in the team emerging with one of the most explosive offenses in the country, earning a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game just two weeks ago. As a result, Kittley earned himself the OC gig at Texas Tech while Zappe may have put himself on some NFL Draft radar. We’ll see if what WKU did this season will spread through college football as the transfer portal era unfolds.