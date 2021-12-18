Kyrie Irving already placed in health and safety protocols

Brooklyn Nets PG Kyrie Irving has been back a day and has already landed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced Saturday. This news coming shortly after the Nets placed All-Star Kevin Durant in protocols along with James Harden. So all three players are in health and safety protocols and won’t be able to play. Irving wasn’t expected to play anytime soon anyway. He had to test negative five days in a row before being able to return to the team for practice and needs to ramp up training.

We know that Irving isn’t vaccinated, so if he tested positive for COVID-19, he’ll have to sit out at least 10 days in isolation before being able to return to the team. If not, he needs to test negative 5 days in a row before coming back. He’ll need to get work in before returning to the lineup, which would have to be on the road. Just about the Nets entire lineup is in health and safety protocols at the moment.

Right now, Patty Mills, Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Blake Griffin and Kessler Edward are the only players who aren’t injured or in protocols for Brooklyn. David Duke Jr. has a hip injury and Nic Claxton is day-to-day with a wrist issue. So that would make seven players for the Nets if both are healthy.