Cade Cunningham returns to game Saturday vs. Rockets after going to locker room with foot injury

Update - Cunningham has returned to Saturday’s game.

Update - Cunningham has returned to the Detroit bench. With one quarter left and Pistons down big, it’s hard to say whether he’ll re-enter the contest.

Detroit Pistons rookie guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has gone to the locker room with a foot injury. Cunningham suffered the injury during Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

#Pistons Cade Cunningham has gone to the locker room. Not sure what the issue was. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) December 18, 2021

Cunningham was 5-11 from the floor in the with 14 points and six assists prior to leaving the game. The Pistons have not been able to see their prized rookie take the floor often this season, as Cunningham was working through an ankle issue at the beginning of the year. He entered the year as the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but has fallen behind Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley in that race at the moment.

With Jerami Grant sidelined, Cunningham has continued to struggle with his efficiency. He was shooting 38.8 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from deep entering Saturday’s game.