Mets hire Buck Showalter as next manager

The New York Mets have found their next manager. Owner Steven Cohen announced on Twitter that the team has hired Buck Showalter to take over as skipper.

I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) December 18, 2021

It’s been a rocky few years and the Mets hope a veteran like Showalter can bring some semblance of stability. Terry Collins retired following the 2017 season and Mickey Callaway took over in 2018. He last two seasons but was fired after going 163-161 and not making a playoff appearance in either season. The team hired Carlos Beltran in November 2019, only to part ways the following January when he was called out by name as part of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Luis Rojas took over and coached the 2020 and 2021 seasons, after which the Mets declined the option on his contract.

Showalter has been out of the game the past three seasons, last managing the Baltimore Orioles from 2010 to 2018. His Orioles teams made playoff appearances in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Prior to that, he made the NLDS as manager of the Diamondbacks in 1999 and the ALDS as manager of the Yankees in 1995. He has a career record of 1,551-1,517.