Charlie Woods sinks putt at PNC Championship, emulates Tiger’s putter raise

Charlie Woods might not be as decorated as his father, Tiger Woods, on the golf course just yet but he emulated his dad’s signature putter raise after sinking a shot on the fourth hole at the PNC Championship. Take a look.

The Woods duo is participating in the tournament for the second straight season. The father-son pairing is currently tied for 12th in the field at -4. Stewart Cink and his son Reagan lead with a -10.

This is the first time Tiger Woods has competed since suffering multiple leg injuries in a February car accident. Since then he has suggested his full-time professional career is over. However, he’ll continue to play in a few events every year, with the PNC Championship likely to be one of them.