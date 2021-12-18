How much are Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley getting paid for Saturday’s rematch?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face off Saturday evening in Tampa, Florida for a rematch of their August bout. Paul won that one via split decision and the rematch was set up after Tommy Fury withdrew from a scheduled bout due to a medical issue.

The fighters will meet at a catchweight near cruiserweight and square off for eight rounds. Paul won the first fight in fairly clear fashion, but Woodley did give him a rough time for stretches. He landed some serious blows, which was the first time in Paul’s brief career he faced even a hint of trouble.

Back in August, the two fighters each received $2 million for their eight round bout at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, per MMA Junkie. Both fighters earned more based on PPV sales and sponsorship dollars, with some estimates that Paul earned up to $5 million for the event.

There are reports Paul is guaranteed $1.5 million for this fight, but that comes from a speciality site that could be closer to speculation than stone-cold fact. There will be a PPV split as well, favoring Paul given that he is the bigger draw and he also won the first bout.

One thing we do know is that the fight contract was recently revised to add a $500,000 knockout bonus for Woodley. If he drops Paul to claim the win, he’ll claim the bonus. Paul said he does not have a similar bonus.