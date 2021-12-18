How much are Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight bout

The heavyweight division closes out 2021 with a secondary title bout that could impact contenders in 2022. Joseph Parker puts his WBO Inter-Continental title on the line when he faces Dereck Chisora. The fight is part of a card taking place in Manchester, England on DAZN. The main event is expected to get started in the 5 p.m. ET hour.

Parker is 29-2 and has won five straight since losing back-to-back fights to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. Chisora is 32-11 and has lost two straight, including a split decision to Parker in the last fight for both fighters. The winner of this bout theoretically could find himself in the mix for a more significant title bout depending on what shakes out with the schedules of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker is expected to get the greater purse in this bout given his prior win over Chisora and his higher stature. There are no official numbers, but Sportekz and Total Sportal — the usual suspects when it comes to purse reporting — are reporting Chisora gets a guarantee of £2.5 million while Parker gets £1 million, with the fighters getting a 50-50 PPV split.

I’m a bit skeptical of those numbers. Parker won the first bout between these two and is the higher ranked fighter, showing up fifth at Ring Magazine. Chisora is a solid enough challenger, having fought most of the top heavyweights in his career. However, he’s also lost most of those fights, so it’s not like he can base anything off that. Make of it what you will, and we’ll update if better numbers come in.