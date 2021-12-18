Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The circus wraps up its show on Saturday night sometime around midnight when Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley head to the ring for their catchweight bout. This is a rematch of their August bout, which Paul won via split decision.

This time around, Paul and Woodley agreed to a 192-pounds catchweight. Paul weighed in at 191.4 pounds and Woodley weighed in at 189.6. Paul added 1.4 pounds from their last fight while Woodley is 0.1 pounds lighter.

The full card is coming to us live on Showtime PPV from Tampa, Florida. Paul is a -250 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Woodley is a +200 underdog. The favored winning method is Paul winning by decision or technical decision at +155. Paul by KO, TKO, or DQ follows at +180.

It’s unclear what would be next for either fighter with a win. Paul was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in this bout but Tyson’s brother withdrew due to a medical issue. Paul could still set that fight up and theoretically take a step up in pay fighting an actual boxer. As for Woodley, it’s unclear what he wants to do from a fighting perspective or if he wants to head back to UFC to rebuild his career there.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley round-by-round results

