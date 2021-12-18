Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Celebrity boxing is back and we get two non-boxing athletes hitting the ring Saturday evening in Tampa, Florida. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are getting much of the press, but former NFL star Frank Gore and former NBA star Deron Williams offer an intriguing bout on the undercard.

The main card for the Showtime PPV gets underway at 9 p.m. ET and we can expect Gore and Williams to hit the ring sometime around the 10 p.m. hour.

This is the first fight for bother athletes and it has been turned into an exhibition bout. The four-round fight was originally planned as a fully sanctioned bout, but the athletic commission changed its mind. Prior to it turning into an exhibition, DraftKings Sportsbook had installed Gore as a +200 underdog, but he had turned into a -130 favorite earlier this week. Now that it’s an exhibition, the fight is no longer available for betting.

It’s unclear what the boxing future holds for either athlete. Williams has long had an interest in MMA and has mixed that and boxing in his training. Gore has trained in boxing as part of his NFL prep for nearly a decade. Both could turn this into more than just a one-off deal, but their respective boxing futures are TBD for the time being.

