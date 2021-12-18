Paul vs. Woodley 2: Live updates, results, scorecards, winners for full card

The 2021 boxing calendar has been a busy one and while there are a couple weeks left, the final major card is tonight, December 18th in Tampa, Florida. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley top a Showtime PPV card that features a mix of serious boxing and celebrity curiosity factor.

Paul and Woodley are fighting a catchweight bout maxed at 192 pounds in a rematch of their August bout. Paul won that won via split decision and was scheduled to face Tommy Fury this time. Fury backed out due to medical issues and Woodley stepped in for the rematch.

The card includes a significant women’s lightweight bout between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutiérrez. If Serrano handles her business as the heavy favorite, she will likely face pound-for-pound queen Katie Taylor in 2022. If Gutiérrez springs the upset, it creates chaos.

The other notable fight brings the curiosity factor. Former NFL star Frank Gore faces former NBA star Deron Williams in the first fight for both athletes. The four-round bout was originally sanctioned as an official pro fight, but it has been downgraded to an exhibition.

We’ll be providing live updates of the results all evening. Favored odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 main card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Cruiserweight (8 rounds)

Live round-by-round updates for Paul-Woodley

Paul odds to win: -250

Total rounds: Over 6.5 -160

Paul by decision: +120

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutiérrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Live round-by-round updates for Serrano-Gutiérrez

Serrano odds to win: -2500

Total rounds: Over 4.5 -115

Serrano by KO, TKO or DQ: -450

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)

Exhibition so no odds available

Live round-by-round updates for Gore-Williams

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Paro odds to win: -150

Total rounds: Over 8.5 -215

Paro by decision: +165

Paul vs. Woodley 2 main card preliminary card (non-televised)

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, cruiserweights, (8 rounds)

Love odds to win: -1200

Total rounds: Over 6.5 -115

Love by stoppage: -125

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, super middleweights, (4 rounds)

No odds

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, super welterweights, (4 rounds)

No odds

