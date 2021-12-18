Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Celebrity boxing is getting the attention Saturday night Tampa, Florida, but there is a women’s lightweight battle with huge 2022 championship implications. The non-boxing world might be focused on Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, but the lightweight bout between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutiérrez is arguably the most important bout on the card.

The main card for the Showtime PPV gets underway at 9 p.m. ET with Paul-Woodley ring walks expected late in the 11 p.m. hour. Serrano and Gutiérrez are the co-main event of the evening and we can expect them to hit the ring sometime in the back half of the 10 p.m. hour.

Serrano is a huge favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is listed at -2500 while Gutiérrez is +1000. If Serrano takes care of business, she will likely face pound-for-pound queen Katie Taylor sometime in 2022. That’s assuming she doesn’t look past Gutiérrez to a huge potential pay-day with Taylor.

Serrano winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored winning method, installed at -450. Serrano by decision or technical decision is +330, Gutiérrez by KO, TKO, or DQ is +1600, and Gutiérrez by decision or TD is +2500.

