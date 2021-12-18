 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UTEP completes 51-yard pass for touchdown on fake QB sneak play

The Miners pulled off some trickery against Fresno State.

By Chinmay Vaidya

The UTEP Miners pulled off some impressive trickery against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the New Mexico Bowl. Take a look.

The execution on this play was perfect. The Miners set up in a bunch formation and even blocked as if the sneak was coming, so the Bulldogs had no choice but to go all-in on the sneak defensively. QB Calvin Brownholtz, who did not throw a single pass prior to this play, faked the quarterback sneak before finding his receiver Trent Thompson for a 51-yard touchdown. It was Thompson’s second touchdown of the day, and cut the Miners’ deficit to 26-24. It can be risky when a player who hasn’t thrown a pass all day attempts one in a crucial situation, but this call turned out to be a great one for UTEP.

The Miners finished the regular season 7-5 and will hope to close out their season with a bowl win. UTEP currently trails Fresno State 29-24 in the contest.

