UTEP completes 51-yard pass for touchdown on fake QB sneak play

The UTEP Miners pulled off some impressive trickery against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the New Mexico Bowl. Take a look.

The execution on this play was perfect. The Miners set up in a bunch formation and even blocked as if the sneak was coming, so the Bulldogs had no choice but to go all-in on the sneak defensively. QB Calvin Brownholtz, who did not throw a single pass prior to this play, faked the quarterback sneak before finding his receiver Trent Thompson for a 51-yard touchdown. It was Thompson’s second touchdown of the day, and cut the Miners’ deficit to 26-24. It can be risky when a player who hasn’t thrown a pass all day attempts one in a crucial situation, but this call turned out to be a great one for UTEP.

The Miners finished the regular season 7-5 and will hope to close out their season with a bowl win. UTEP currently trails Fresno State 29-24 in the contest.