NFL playoff picture: Week 15 provides seven teams with clinching scenarios

The NFL has begun Week 15, and COVID-19 is extending out the week. Three games have been delayed to Monday and Tuesday giving us a MNF doubleheader and then two games at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Regardless of how long the week takes, we’ll likely see our first playoff entrant this week. The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Lions. Nothing is guaranteed each week, but they are heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -12.

We’ve got a host of other opportunities this week. In the AFC, the Patriots and Titans can punch their ticket, with the Titans able to clinch the AFC South. In the NFC, the Cardinals, Cowboys, Packers, Rams, and Bucs can all clinch. The Bucs and Packers and clinch their respective divisions with a win or tie.

Here’s the full list of scenarios for Week 15.

New England Patriots (9-4) — vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday, 8:15 PM ET

New England clinches playoff berth with win plus:

MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss OR MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR MIA loss or tie + CLE-LV tie + DEN loss + BAL loss OR MIA loss or tie + DEN-CIN tie + BAL loss

Tennessee Titans (9-4) — at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

Win + IND loss

Arizona Cardinals (10-3) — at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

Win or tie OR NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

Dallas Cowboys (9-4) — at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

Win + WAS-PHI tie OR Win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

Win + NO loss or tie OR Win + SF loss OR Tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Green Bay Packers (10-3) — at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

Win or tie OR MIN loss or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

NO loss or tie + SF loss OR NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

Los Angeles Rams (9-4) — vs. Seattle (5-8), Tuesday, 7:00 PM ET

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

Win + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR Win + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR Win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR Tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) — vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

Win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with: